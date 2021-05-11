Skip to Main Content
NHL·New

Frederik Andersen to make 1st start in Maple Leafs net since March in Ottawa

Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen will get his first start in almost two months when Toronto visits the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday. A lower-body injury thought to be minor kept him out of the lineup for 23 games.

Veteran goalie sat out 23 games with lower-body injury while Jack Campbell shone

The Canadian Press ·
Frederik Andersen will start in goal Wednesday night when the Maple Leafs visit the Senators. A lower-body injury kept him out of the lineup the previous 23 games. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images/File)

Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen will get his first start in almost two months when Toronto visits the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed Tuesday after the team's skate that Andersen would return to the Maple Leafs' net for the first time since a 4-3 loss to Calgary on March 19.

Andersen had been out with a lower-body injury that was originally thought to be day-to-day but ended up keeping him out for 23 games. Toronto went 16-3-4 in Andersen's absence, with Jack Campbell getting the majority of those starts.

Andersen played a pair of games with the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies last week to help him get back into game shape.

The 31-year-old Andersen has a 13-8-2 record this season with a career-high 2.91 goals against average and career-low .897 save percentage.

WATCH | Lightning make history starting all-Black line against Panthers:

Lightning's starting all-Black line makes NHL history in game vs. Panthers

Sports

17 hours ago
0:46
The Tampa Bay Lightning makes NHL history by starting three Black forwards in their regular-season finale against the Florida Panthers on Monday night. 0:46
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now