Frederik Andersen to make 1st start in Maple Leafs net since March in Ottawa
Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen will get his first start in almost two months when Toronto visits the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday. A lower-body injury thought to be minor kept him out of the lineup for 23 games.
Veteran goalie sat out 23 games with lower-body injury while Jack Campbell shone
Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen will get his first start in almost two months when Toronto visits the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday.
Head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed Tuesday after the team's skate that Andersen would return to the Maple Leafs' net for the first time since a 4-3 loss to Calgary on March 19.
Andersen had been out with a lower-body injury that was originally thought to be day-to-day but ended up keeping him out for 23 games. Toronto went 16-3-4 in Andersen's absence, with Jack Campbell getting the majority of those starts.
Andersen played a pair of games with the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies last week to help him get back into game shape.
The 31-year-old Andersen has a 13-8-2 record this season with a career-high 2.91 goals against average and career-low .897 save percentage.
