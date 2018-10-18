Skip to Main Content
Leafs goalie Andersen back in net for showdown with Crosby's Penguins

Hockey Night in Canada

New

Leafs goalie Andersen back in net for showdown with Crosby's Penguins

Goaltender Frederik Andersen will start for Toronto when the Maple Leafs host Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins Thursday night.

Missed 1 game with minor knee injury

The Canadian Press ·
"He's been a brick wall," teammate Auston Matthews says of Frederik Andersen. (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press)

Goaltender Frederik Andersen will start for Toronto when the Maple Leafs host Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins Thursday night.

Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock made the announcement at Thursday's practice.

Andersen missed Toronto's 4-1 win over Los Angeles on Monday after he suffered a minor knee injury in a 4-2 victory over the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

Garret Sparks made 33 saves against the Kings and Eamon McAdam, an emergency recall from the Newfoundland Growlers of the third-tier ECHL, served as backup.

Andersen was initially expected to miss only one game, but he cast some doubt on his status at Tuesday's practice.

"I'm going to see," he said when asked if he would be ready to face the Penguins. "I don't want to get too far ahead of myself, but definitely progressing."

The 29-year-old Dane is 4-1-0 with a 3.02 goals-against average and an .899 save percentage this season.

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us