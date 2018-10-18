Leafs goalie Andersen back in net for showdown with Crosby's Penguins

Goaltender Frederik Andersen will start for Toronto when the Maple Leafs host Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins Thursday night.

Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock made the announcement at Thursday's practice.

Andersen missed Toronto's 4-1 win over Los Angeles on Monday after he suffered a minor knee injury in a 4-2 victory over the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

Garret Sparks made 33 saves against the Kings and Eamon McAdam, an emergency recall from the Newfoundland Growlers of the third-tier ECHL, served as backup.

Andersen was initially expected to miss only one game, but he cast some doubt on his status at Tuesday's practice.

"I'm going to see," he said when asked if he would be ready to face the Penguins. "I don't want to get too far ahead of myself, but definitely progressing."

The 29-year-old Dane is 4-1-0 with a 3.02 goals-against average and an .899 save percentage this season.