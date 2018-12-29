Maple Leafs' Andersen to sit vs. Islanders with groin injury
Sparks gets 3rd consecutive start in goal after strong outing Friday at Columbus
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen will sit out Saturday's home game against the New York Islanders because of a groin injury.
Andersen last played on Dec. 22 against the New York Rangers, stopping 25 shots in a 5-3 win.
Sparks started Friday night against the Blue Jackets in Columbus. He made 27 saves in the 4-2 victory.
Kaskisuo, 25, is 3-5-1 in 11 appearances with the Marlies this season with a 4.12 GAA and .866 save percentage.
Also Saturday, Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas addressed a depth issue in goal for the Marlies by acquiring Michael Hutchinson from Florida for a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NHL draft.
Hutchinson, who will report to the AHL club, was once a Winnipeg Jets prospect. He appeared in four games for the Panthers this season and played eight contests for their AHL affiliate in Springfield, Mass.
From 2013-18, Hutchison suited up for 102 games for the Jets, with whom he sported a 43-39-11 record, .910 save percentage and 2.65 goals-against average.
Hutchinson was selected to the AHL's second all-star team and participated in the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic while a member of the Manitoba Moose.
