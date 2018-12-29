Maple Leafs' Andersen to sit vs. Islanders with groin injury

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen will sit out Saturday's home game against the New York Islanders because of a groin injury.

The team said Saturday morning that Andersen is listed as day to day.

Andersen last played on Dec. 22 against the New York Rangers, stopping 25 shots in a 5-3 win.

The 29-year-old from Denmark has 20 wins through 30 starts this season to go along with a .923 save percentage and 2.50 goals-against average.

Garret Sparks will start Saturday's game while Kasimir Kaskisuo, called up from the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies on an emergency basis, will serve as the team's backup.

Sparks started Friday night against the Blue Jackets in Columbus. He made 27 saves in the 4-2 victory.

Watch the Leafs double up on Jackets

The Maple Leafs pulled out in front of Columbus and never looked back on their way to winning a 4-2 decision over the Blue Jackets. 1:36

Kaskisuo, 25, is 3-5-1 in 11 appearances with the Marlies this season with a 4.12 GAA and .866 save percentage.

Kaskisuo was originally signed by the Maple Leafs to an entry level contract on March 28, 2016.

Leafs trade for Hutchinson

Also Saturday, Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas addressed a depth issue in goal for the Marlies by acquiring Michael Hutchinson from Florida for a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NHL draft.

Hutchinson, who will report to the AHL club, was once a Winnipeg Jets prospect. He appeared in four games for the Panthers this season and played eight contests for their AHL affiliate in Springfield, Mass.

From 2013-18, Hutchison suited up for 102 games for the Jets, with whom he sported a 43-39-11 record, .910 save percentage and 2.65 goals-against average.

Hutchinson was selected to the AHL's second all-star team and participated in the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic while a member of the Manitoba Moose.