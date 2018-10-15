Leafs goalie Andersen out day-to-day with knee injury

The Toronto Maple Leafs say goaltender Frederik Andersen is day-to-day with a knee injury.

The team made the announcement hours after confirming backup Garret Sparks would be the starter for Monday night's game against the visiting Los Angeles Kings.

Eamon McAdam was recalled from the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers on emergency basis to back up Sparks.

Andersen has a 4-1 record, but sports a mediocre a 3.02 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage so far this season.

.<a href="https://twitter.com/SportChek?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SportChek</a> Player Alert: The <a href="https://twitter.com/MapleLeafs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MapleLeafs</a> have recalled goaltender Eamon McAdam from Newfoundland (ECHL) on an emergency basis.<br><br>Details >> <a href="https://t.co/6weUKPREfO">https://t.co/6weUKPREfO</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TMLtalk?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TMLtalk</a> <a href="https://t.co/3K5ZLYcSpD">pic.twitter.com/3K5ZLYcSpD</a> —@MapleLeafs

Still, Andersen played well in Toronto's 4-2 win at Washington on Saturday. His 25 saves included a few key third-period stops to preserve a one-goal lead.

Sparks made 25 saves but allowed six goals in his only start this season, a wild 7-6 overtime victory over Chicago last week.