Nolan Patrick pots pair as Flyers halt Habs' 4-game winning streak
Carter Hart makes 33 saves to lead Philadelphia to 3rd straight victory
Nolan Patrick scored twice in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 on Saturday night to extend their winning streak to three games.
Travis Konecny, James van Riemsdyk and Michael Raffl, into the empty net, also scored for the Flyers (19-23-6). Carter Hart, making his fifth consecutive start, stopped 33 shots. Shayne Gostisbehere had two assists.
Max Domi and Brett Kulak scored for the Canadiens (27-18-5), which snapped a season-long four-game winning streak. Backup goalie Antti Niemi made 19 saves.
WATCH | Patrick powers Flyers past Canadiens
It was the first of three meetings this season between the Canadiens and Flyers, who have now beaten Montreal in five straight games dating back to the 2016-17 season.
The Canadiens dropped to 3-5-0 in the second game of a back-to-back series after defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 on Friday night on the road.
It was also the fourth game in six nights for Montreal while the well-rested Flyers had not played since Wednesday.
