Nolan Patrick pots pair as Flyers halt Habs' 4-game winning streak

Nolan Patrick scored twice in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 on Saturday night to extend their winning streak to three games.

Travis Konecny, James van Riemsdyk and Michael Raffl, into the empty net, also scored for the Flyers (19-23-6). Carter Hart, making his fifth consecutive start, stopped 33 shots. Shayne Gostisbehere had two assists.

Max Domi and Brett Kulak scored for the Canadiens (27-18-5), which snapped a season-long four-game winning streak. Backup goalie Antti Niemi made 19 saves.

WATCH | Patrick powers Flyers past Canadiens

Nolan Patrick's highlight reel goal put an exclamation mark on Philadelphia's 5-2 win in Montreal on Saturday night. 0:27

It was the first of three meetings this season between the Canadiens and Flyers, who have now beaten Montreal in five straight games dating back to the 2016-17 season.

The Canadiens dropped to 3-5-0 in the second game of a back-to-back series after defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 on Friday night on the road.

It was also the fourth game in six nights for Montreal while the well-rested Flyers had not played since Wednesday.