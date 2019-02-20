Skip to Main Content
Flyers defenceman Gudas suspended 2 games for high-sticking

The NHL has suspended Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Radko Gudas two games for high-sticking Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov. The incident occurred at 15:52 of the third period of Tampa Bay's 5-2 win over Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at 15:52 of the third period of Tampa Bay's 5-2 win over Philadelphia on Tuesday night. Gudas had his stick up as he muscled the dangerous Lightning forward off the puck, and when he brought it down he hit Kucherov in the head with a two-handed swipe.

In a video explaining the discipline, the NHL department of player safety said the high stick wasn't particularly violent or forceful. However, a suspension was considered warranted because it was intentional and Gudas is considered repeat offender under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NHL Players' Association.

Gudas will forfeit $81,707.32US in salary and will be eligible to return to action when the Flyers host Buffalo on Tuesday.

