P.K. Subban, NHL donate $100K to fund for George Floyd's daughter

New Jersey Devils defenceman P.K. Subban says he's donated $50,000 US to a GoFundMe page set up for George Floyd's daughter, and that the NHL has matched the pledge.

Subban announced the donation in a video on his Twitter feed Wednesday where he also called for justice for African Americans. A spokesperson for the NHL confirmed the league's donation.

Subban's donation comes after many NHL players and other athletes have expressed their support for racial equality following the death of George, a 46-year-old black man who died of asphyxiation after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes while arresting him for using counterfeit money.

He left behind a six-year-old daughter, Gianna.

The officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with second degree murder. Three other officers have been charged with aiding and abetting second degree murder for their roles in George's death.

Floyd's death set off mass protests against racial injustice and police brutality across the United States and around the world.

Change The Game❤️🙏🏿 <a href="https://t.co/otPpYIBkJx">pic.twitter.com/otPpYIBkJx</a> —@PKSubban1

Subban, who is black, said the "narrative needs to be changed" around the lack of racial justice.

"Justice has to happen, change needs to come, but we need everyone," Subban, from Toronto, said. "We need everyone and all people to look at our lives and see where we can help that change and do our part."

As of Wednesday afternoon, the fund had raised almost $800,000 toward it's $1-million goal.

In 2015, Subban, then playing for the Montreal Canadiens, pledged $10 million Cdn to the Montreal Children's Hospital.