Panthers place Roberto Luongo on IR with knee injury
Goalie will be sidelined at least 1 week
The Florida Panthers put goaltender Roberto Luongo on injured reserve Sunday, one day after a right knee injury knocked the veteran out of his team's season-opening loss at Tampa Bay.
The move will sideline Luongo for at least a week, and means that James Reimer will likely start Florida's home opener Thursday against Columbus.
Watch Luongo sustain his injury:
The Panthers did not update the severity of Luongo's injury Sunday. Luongo got hurt when teammate Frank Vatrano fell into him during Saturday's second period.
Reimer will be backed up, at least in the short term, by Michael Hutchinson. Florida signed Hutchinson over the summer in an effort to stockpile goalie depth, a move that Panthers coach Bob Boughner says was critically important.
Hutchinson was 43-39-11 in 104 games over five seasons with Winnipeg.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.