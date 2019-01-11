McDavid scores twice as Oilers hand Panthers 4th straight loss
Edmonton captain also adds goal in shootout
Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist in regulation and another goal in the shootout as the Edmonton Oilers battled back for a 4-3 victory over the Florida Panthers on Thursday.
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also scored in the shootout while Darnell Nurse had the other in regulation for the Oilers (21-20-3), who have won three of their last five games on the heels of a six-game losing streak.
Frank Vatrano, Denis Malgin and Henrik Borgstrom responded for the Panthers (17-17-8), who have lost four games in a row.
Florida started the scoring just before the midway mark of the first period when Vatrano scored his 12th on a shot that Oilers goalie Cam Talbot got a piece of before it trickled in.
Edmonton got that goal back just 26 seconds later when Alex Chiasson dropped the puck back to a trailing Nurse and he blasted a shot past Panthers starter James Reimer. McDavid picked up his 40th assist of the season on the play.
The Panthers regained the lead four-and-a-half minutes into the second period when the Oilers got caught running around and Malgin scored on a big rebound.
