Tkachuk's 2nd straight OT winner gives Panthers commanding series lead over Hurricanes
Florida improves to 6-0 in overtime in 2023 playoffs
Matthew Tkachuk finished a feed from Sam Reinhart at the 1:51 mark of overtime to help the visiting Florida Panthers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 on Saturday night for a 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference final.
Tkachuk immediately skated toward the door on the boards leading to the Florida locker room, motioning to his teammates that it was time to roll out and celebrate.
Just like that, Florida won on the road for the eighth straight time in the playoffs and improved to 6-0 in overtime in the postseason.
NEVER DOUBT THE CARDIAC CATS <a href="https://t.co/4kOmXWF0ep">pic.twitter.com/4kOmXWF0ep</a>—@FlaPanthers
Aleksander Barkov had a highlight-reel goal for Florida in the second period, while Sergei Bobrovsky again befuddled Carolina with 37 stops.
Florida has home-ice advantage for the next two games, starting Monday with Game 3 in Sunrise.
Each team also had a goal overturned on a video-review challenge for an unpenalized offsides while entering the zone leading up to the scores.