Tkachuk delivers knockout blow to Wild in fight-filled matinee
Flames forward's game-winning goal allows team to pad lead atop Pacific Division
Matthew Tkachuk scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period for Calgary, David Rittich made 34 saves, and the visiting Flames beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday afternoon.
Jordan Greenway's second-period goal was all the Wild were able to muster after winning their previous two games against Montreal and Florida by a combined 12-2 margin. They went on a power play with 2:36 left and pulled goalie Devan Dubnyk a few seconds later, but they failed to use the two-man advantage to forge a tie.
With 11:15 remaining, after James Neal's pass hit Nick Seeler's skate and slid backward, Tkachuk snapped the puck through traffic and past Dubnyk's stick for the lead. Tkachuk is third on the Flames with 14 goals this season.
Koivu, Backlund remain sidelined
Koivu (lower body) and Backlund (upper body) each missed their fourth straight game. Dumba didn't play in the last two periods. After his power-play shot was blocked, the Flames went the other way for a 2-on-1 rush. Mark Jankowski fed Giordano, whose top-shelf shot lodged itself in the net underneath Dubnyk's water bottle.
Shortly before the first intermission, Wild forward J.T. Brown fought with Flames defenceman T.J. Brodie. A little later, Wild defenceman Ryan Suter even dropped his gloves for a scuffle with Flames forward Sam Bennett. That was Suter's first fight, according to hockeyfights.com , since 2009.
