Flames defenceman MacKenzie Weegar signs 8-year, $50M US extension
Defenseman MacKenzie Weegar signed an eight-year, $50 million US contract with the Calgary Flames on Friday.
Weegar arrived in Calgary with Huberdeau in July trade that sent Tkachuk to Florida
Weegar, 28, is due to earn $4.75 million in 2022-23, the final season of a three-year deal he signed with Florida in 2020. His contract extension will begin for the 2023-24 campaign.
He set career highs across the board in goals (eight), assists (36) and points (44) in 80 games last season for the Panthers.
Weegar arrived in Calgary with Jonathan Huberdeau in the July 22 trade that sent Matthew Tkachuk to Florida.
Weegar had 121 points (27 goals, 94 assists) in 306 games with the Panthers, who drafted him in the seventh round in 2013.
