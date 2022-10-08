Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension
The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday.
64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021
The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday.
Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year.
The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season.
The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward.
Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003-2004 season and won two titles as head coach of the Los Angeles Kings in 2011-2012 and 2013-2014.
He has the 11th-most wins among head coaches in NHL history with 699.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?