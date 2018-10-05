Flames' Hamonic out with fractured face after fight
Calgary Flames defenceman Travis Hamonic has been placed on injured reserve with a facial fracture. Hamonic was involved in a fight with Canucks defenceman Erik Gudbranson in the first period of Calgary's 5-2 season-opening loss at Vancouver on Wednesday.
Defenceman listed as week-to-week
The Flames say he is out week-to-week.
The Flames recalled defenceman Rasmus Andersson from the American Hockey League's Stockton Heat to fill the roster spot.
