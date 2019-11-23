Skip to Main Content
Flames halt 6-game losing streak in comeback fashion
NHL·Updated

Flames halt 6-game losing streak in comeback fashion

Matthew Tkachuk scored the only goal in the shootout, and the Calgary Flames beat the hometown Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Saturday to stop a six-game slide.

Matthew Tkachuk scores shootout winner in Philly after Calgary forces overtime late

Aaron Bracy · The Associated Press ·
Matthew Tkachuk ended the Flames' six-game losing streak in the shootout on Saturday in Philadelphia. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Matthew Tkachuk scored the only goal in the shootout, and the Calgary Flames beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Saturday to stop a six-game slide.

Calgary's Elias Lindholm tied it 2-2 when he scored with 1:23 left in regulation. Andrew Mangiapane also scored for the Flames, who were shut out in their previous three road games as part of their skid.

Kevin Hayes and Jakub Voracek scored for Philadelphia, which lost for the fifth time in six games.

David Rittich made 27 saves and stopped all three Flyers attempts in the tiebreaker. Tkachuk, Calgary's second shooter, scored on a backhander that went through Carter Hart's legs.

WATCH | Tkachuk scores the lone shootout goal:

Matthew Tkachuk scored the lone shootout goal in Calgary's 3-2 win over Philadelphia. 1:29
Philadelphia grabbed a 2-1 lead with 3:46 left in regulation when Hayes capitalized on a stellar hustle play by rookie forward Joel Farabee.

Rittich tried to play the puck behind the net, but Farabee forced him into a turnover. Hayes then converted a backhander for his sixth of the season and second in as many games.

Mangiapane ends road goal drought

But the Flames with Lindholm's 11th of the season. Rasmus Andersson's slap shot from the point went wide of the net, but caromed off the back boards to a wide-open Lindholm.

Mangiapane tied it at 1 1:01 into the third period, stopping the Flames' long scoreless road drought.

After a turnover by Flyers rookie Morgan Frost in his third career game, Mangiapane's wrist shot went off defenceman Philippe Myers and past Hart.

Calgary's previous road goal had come Nov. 3 at Washington with two seconds left in the first period, a span of 261 minutes, 3 seconds between road scores.

Flames star Johnny Gaudreau, a South Jersey native who attended nearby Gloucester Catholic High School, had the secondary assist on Lindholm's goal. He has four goals and 10 assists in 11 games against the Flyers.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.