Flames halt 6-game losing streak in comeback fashion
Matthew Tkachuk scores shootout winner in Philly after Calgary forces overtime late
Matthew Tkachuk scored the only goal in the shootout, and the Calgary Flames beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Saturday to stop a six-game slide.
Kevin Hayes and Jakub Voracek scored for Philadelphia, which lost for the fifth time in six games.
David Rittich made 27 saves and stopped all three Flyers attempts in the tiebreaker. Tkachuk, Calgary's second shooter, scored on a backhander that went through Carter Hart's legs.
WATCH | Tkachuk scores the lone shootout goal:
Rittich tried to play the puck behind the net, but Farabee forced him into a turnover. Hayes then converted a backhander for his sixth of the season and second in as many games.
Mangiapane ends road goal drought
But the Flames with Lindholm's 11th of the season. Rasmus Andersson's slap shot from the point went wide of the net, but caromed off the back boards to a wide-open Lindholm.
Mangiapane tied it at 1 1:01 into the third period, stopping the Flames' long scoreless road drought.
Calgary's previous road goal had come Nov. 3 at Washington with two seconds left in the first period, a span of 261 minutes, 3 seconds between road scores.
Flames star Johnny Gaudreau, a South Jersey native who attended nearby Gloucester Catholic High School, had the secondary assist on Lindholm's goal. He has four goals and 10 assists in 11 games against the Flyers.
