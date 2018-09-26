Canadian NHL roundup: Rattie earns hat trick as Oilers blank Canucks

Ty Rattie had a hat trick and Cam Talbot recorded a shutout as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Vancouver Canucks 6-0 on Tuesday in pre-season play.

Jesse Puljujarvi also scored a pair of goals and Oscar Klefbom added another for the Oilers who improved to 4-1 in exhibition. Talbot had 35 saves.

The Canucks are now 1-5.

The Oilers started the scoring seven-and-a-half minutes into the opening period as Ryan Nugent-Hopkins fed it ahead to Rattie who beat Vancouver goalie Anders Nilsson. It was Rattie's fifth goal of the pre-season.

Watch Rattie lead Edmonton to victory:

Edmonton blanks Vancouver 6-0, Jesse Puljujarvi adds a pair of goals. 1:30

Edmonton made it 2-0 on the power play with just over a minute left in the middle period when Rattie sent a hopeful shot on net that trickled in past Nilsson for his second of the game.

The Oilers extended their lead six minutes into the third period as McDavid sent Puljujarvi in on a partial breakaway and he buried the chance. The assist gave McDavid six points in two exhibition games.

Flames roar back to edge Sharks

Led by Johnny Gaudreau's two goals, the Calgary Flames roared back from a three-goal deficit in the first period to win 7-5 over the San Jose Sharks in pre-season play on Tuesday night.

Gaudreau's second of the night, on a wraparound with 10 seconds left in the second, capped off a big period for Calgary, who outscored the Sharks 4-1 to get the game back to even at 5-5.

Sam Bennett notched the game-winner at 5:33 of the third when his shot from the slot deflected off a Sharks stick and fluttered over the shoulder of goaltender Antoine Bibeau.

Sean Monahan, Matthew Tkachuk, Matthew Phillips and Austin Czarnik, with an empty netter, also scored for the Flames.

Watch Calgary rally back to win:

Calgary erases 3-goal deficit in 1st period, beat San Jose 7-5. 0:25

San Jose, the far less-experienced team on this night, got goals from Barclay Goodrow, Rourke Chartier, Lukas Radil, Maxim Letunov and Alexander Chmelevski. The club left its 11 highest-paid players back home in San Jose, including newcomer Erik Karlsson, who has yet to suit up for his first game.

The Sharks opened the scoring at 11:07 when Goodrow got behind defenceman Michael Stone, took a pass from Joakim Ryan and slipped the puck through the legs of David Rittich on the breakaway.