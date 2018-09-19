Skip to Main Content
DeBrusk douses Flames, leading Bruins to China Games sweep

Jake DeBrusk scored two goals, including the game-winner in the third period, to lead the Boston Bruins to a 3-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday in Beijing.

Boston improves to 5-0-0 in pre-season while Calgary winless at 0-3-1

The Bruins' Jake DeBrusk , right, celebrates next to fellow forward James Neal, left, of the Flames after scoring in the first period of Wednesday's exhibition game in Beijing. DeBrusk also notched the game-winner in a 3-1 decision to help Boston remain unbeaten this pre-season at 5-0-0. (Mark Schiefelbein/Associated Press)

Boston swept the O.R.G. NHL China Games. The Bruins won the exhibition season opener 4-3 in a shootout on Saturday in Shenzhen, China.

DeBrusk opened the scoring with 1:51 left in the first. Calgary's Sean Monahan tied the game with a goal after he exited the penalty box with 2.8 seconds left in the second period.

DeBrusk's goal 5:27 into the third made it 2-1. Kevan Miller's empty netter with 1:15 left ended the scoring.

Tuukka Rask played the entire game in goal and made 22 saves for Boston, which is 5-0-0 in the pre-season.

Mike Smith made 16 saves for Calgary.

