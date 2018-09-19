DeBrusk douses Flames, leading Bruins to China Games sweep
Boston improves to 5-0-0 in pre-season while Calgary winless at 0-3-1
Jake DeBrusk scored two goals, including the game-winner in the third period, to lead the Boston Bruins to a 3-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday in Beijing.
Boston swept the O.R.G. NHL China Games. The Bruins won the exhibition season opener 4-3 in a shootout on Saturday in Shenzhen, China.
DeBrusk opened the scoring with 1:51 left in the first. Calgary's Sean Monahan tied the game with a goal after he exited the penalty box with 2.8 seconds left in the second period.
.<a href="https://twitter.com/JDebrusk?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JDebrusk</a> gets us going. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLChinaGames?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLChinaGames</a> <a href="https://t.co/9ZBOpEPqIX">pic.twitter.com/9ZBOpEPqIX</a>—@NHLBruins
DeBrusk's goal 5:27 into the third made it 2-1. Kevan Miller's empty netter with 1:15 left ended the scoring.
Straight outta the box. 2.8 seconds left in the second. <br><br>Pure Mony. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLChinaGames?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLChinaGames</a> <a href="https://t.co/iQwfRS5NLC">pic.twitter.com/iQwfRS5NLC</a>—@NHL
Tuukka Rask played the entire game in goal and made 22 saves for Boston, which is 5-0-0 in the pre-season.
Mike Smith made 16 saves for Calgary.
🎥 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLBruins?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLBruins</a> coach Bruce Cassidy speaks following the B's 3-1 win over Calgary that capped a 2-0 trip to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLChinaGames?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLChinaGames</a>: <a href="https://t.co/PquErxPuBJ">pic.twitter.com/PquErxPuBJ</a>—@NHLBruins
Rob Pizzo examines each Canadian NHL team in video below:
