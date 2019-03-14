Habs, Canes to play in historic Plains Cree language broadcast of NHL game
Matchup set to air on the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network on Mar. 24
History could be made later this month with the broadcast of what's believed to be the first NHL game called in the Plains Cree language.
The game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes is to air on Rogers Hometown Hockey on the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network on March 24.
APTN will use Sportsnet's production capabilities to air the program featuring Cree commentary and analysis.
The broadcast will come on the same weekend as Rogers Hometown Hockey stops in Enoch Cree Nation near Edmonton.
APTN chief executive officer Jean La Rose says it coincides with UNESCO's declaration of 2019 as the International Year of Indigenous Languages.
La Rose says supporting that declaration is an important move toward reconciliation in Canada.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.