Fans' hostility toward Tavares knows no bounds in return to Long Island

Fans in Long Island took every measure before, during and after the Toronto Maple Leafs game against the New York Islanders on Thursday to remind "traitor" John Tavares that they weren't happy with the way he left things.

Alexis Allison · CBC Sports ·
New York Islanders fans held nothing back in showing John Tavares how they felt in his first return to Long Island since signing with the Toronto Maple Leafs. (Getty Images)

John Tavares had to know there would be boos.

But snakes?

Fans in Long Island took every measure before and during the Toronto Maple Leafs game against the New York Islanders on Thursday to remind "traitor" John Tavares that they weren't happy with the way he left things.

The departure, of course, came last July when Tavares traded in his blue and orange for blue and white and signed a seven-year contract with the Leafs. Tavares had spent his entire career with the Islanders after being drafted No. 1 overall in 2009.

Fans came at Tavares from every angle before the game, including a local TV station putting together a particularly scathing video. You can catch the full version here.

Fans got especially creative with different ways to cover "he-who-must-not-be-named" on the back of their jerseys.

While one fan decided to ditch their jersey all together.

Even so, the Islanders played a nice tribute video to Tavares during the first period—though it would be largely drowned out by boos — and worse — from the crowd.

There was no love lost for John Tavares during his first game back on Long Island as a member of the Maple Leafs. 2:05

