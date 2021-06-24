Skip to Main Content
NHL

Ex-Chicago NHL player sues team, alleges sexual assault by former assistant

Unidentified player says alleged sexual assault ocurred during 2010 Stanley Cup run

The Associated Press ·
An attorney for former Chicago assistant coach Bradley Aldrich, has said his client denied the allegations in the lawsuit. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

An unidentified former Chicago player says in a lawsuit against the team that a then-assistant coach sexually assaulted him in 2010 during a playoff run to a Stanley Cup title and that the team did nothing after he informed a now-retired employee.

Chicago's WBEZ reported that former assistant coach Bradley Aldrich was convicted in 2013 in Michigan of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a student.

The former player's attorney says inaction by Chicago helped enable Aldrich to go on and assault the Michigan student, and possibly others.

An attorney for Aldrich told WBEZ his client denied the allegations in the lawsuit. The team has said the allegations directed at it were groundless.

