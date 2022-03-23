Skip to Main Content
NHL voids Knights-Ducks Dadonov deal over no-trade clause

The Vegas Golden Knights' trade of forward Evgenii Dadonov to the Ducks was voided by the NHL on Wednesday because Anaheim was on his no-trade list.

Vegas would get defenceman John Moore, centre Ryan Kesler from Anaheim

Stephen Whyno · The Associated Press ·
Under the terms of Evgenii Dadonov's contract originally signed in 2020 by the Ottawa Senators, the Russian winger submitted a list of 10 teams to which he would not approve a trade. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The league announced the trade could not be completed because Dadonov's limited no-trade clause "had not been complied with."

Under the terms of his contract originally signed in 2020 by the Ottawa Senators, the 33-year-old Russian winger submitted a list of 10 teams to which he would not approve a trade

Vegas tried to trade Dadonov and a future second-round pick to Anaheim for veteran defenceman John Moore and the contract of centre Ryan Kesler. The goal was to clear salary cap space that could be used to activate captain Mark Stone and defenceman Alec Martinez off long-term injured reserve.

Dadonov counts $5 million US against the cap this season and next. That money remains on the Golden Knights' books for the rest of the season, keeping them in a cap bind.

It was not immediately clear why NHL Central Registry approved the deal when it was filed prior to the trade deadline Monday.

