Oilers' Kane taken to hospital with wrist cut by skate blade

Edmonton forward Evander Kane was taken to a hospital Tuesday night after being cut by a skate blade on his left wrist early in the second period of the Oilers' game against Tampa Bay.

Kane went down to the ice when he got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers and then was cut by Pat Maroon's skate when the Tampa Bay forward moved into the area just inside the Oilers defensive zone.

Graphic Warning: Evander Kane's wrist cut open by Pat Maroon's skate blade Duration 1:09 Edmonton forward Evander Kane immediately skates off the ice for medical attention after having his wrist cut by the skate blade Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon.

Kane grabbed the area of the cut with his right hand, and quickly skated to the bench before heading down the tunnel toward the locker room.

A stretcher was brought out onto the ice but was not utilized.

The Oilers said Kane was transported to the hospital in stable condition and would undergo a procedure there.