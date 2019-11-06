Sharks' Evander Kane sued by Las Vegas casino for $500K US in gambling credits

A Las Vegas casino is looking for payback, literally, from Evander Kane nearly seven months after the forward and his San Jose Sharks teammates eliminated Vegas in a first-round Stanley Cup playoff series.

The Cosmopolitan casino on Monday filed a lawsuit in Clark County District Court for $500,000 US, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, claiming the 28-year-old Vancouver native failed to pay back gambling markers when the Sharks were in town in late April.

The lawsuit alleges Kane withdrew eight markers between $20,000 and $100,000 US around April 15, or in between Games 3 and 4 of the opening-round playoff series in Las Vegas.

In an addition to the $500,000, the Cosmopolitan also seeks repayment of legal fees.

Kane, in the second year of a seven-year, $49 million contract, lost around $112,000 in salary this season after he was suspended three games for abusing an official during a pre-season game.

WATCH | Kane's shove earns him three-game ban: