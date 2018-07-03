Report: Sens offered Karlsson $80M; now deep in trade talks

The Ottawa Senators' contract offer to defenceman Erik Karlsson was for eight years and $80 million US, and they are now in serious trade talks with multiple highly interested suitors, according to an NBC Sports report on Tuesday.



Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said Sunday the team had offered Karlsson — who is entering the final year of a seven-year, $45 million deal he signed in June of 2012 — an extension, but declined to discuss anything further.

NBC's figures are the first details to be reported on the offer, which would average $1 million less annually than the extension defenceman Drew Doughty signed with the Los Angeles Kings on Friday.



The New York Post reported Monday that — with their offer declined — the Senators have given interested teams permission to discuss an extension with Karlsson, which could clear the way for a trade.



Various reports on Tuesday indicated there are several interested suitors, including the New York Rangers, New York Islanders, Tampa Bay Lightning and Vegas Golden Knights, who reportedly came close to acquiring the two-time

Norris Trophy winner at the trade deadline in February.



The key to getting a deal done could be a team's willingness to also take back Bobby Ryan's contract, which has four years and $30 million remaining. In February, Vegas reportedly was not inclined to give up a package of multiple

first-round picks and a top prospect while also taking back Ryan.