NHL·New

Sharks' Erik Karlsson to be sidelined at least 2 months after forearm surgery

San Jose Sharks defenceman Erik Karlsson is expected to miss at least two months with an injury to his left forearm.

Veteran defenceman expected to be re-evaluated in mid-March

The Associated Press ·
Sharks defenceman Erik Karlsson had surgery Monday to repair a small muscle tear in his left forearm and is expected to be sidelined two months minimum. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images/File)

The Sharks said Karlsson underwent surgery Monday to repair a small muscle tear in his left forearm. The former Ottawa Senators rearguard is expected to be re-evaluated in mid-March, according to the team.

The loss of Karlsson is a big blow to the Sharks, who began the day tied with Calgary for the fourth most points in the Pacific Division with 44. But San Jose has played five more games than the Flames and five more than Edmonton. The Oilers are four points behind the Sharks.

Karlsson was playing some of his best hockey since joining the Sharks in 2018.

His eight goals are tied for his best in four seasons in San Jose and he also has 18 assists.

