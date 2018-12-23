Skip to Main Content
Sharks' Karlsson to sit 2 games for illegal check to head

San Jose Sharks defenceman Erik Karlsson will get an extended Christmas break after the NHL handed him a two-game suspension Sunday for an illegal check to the head against Los Angeles forward Austin Wagner in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss.

The NHL on Sunday suspended Sharks defenceman Erik Karlsson two games for an illegal check to the head against Kings forward Austin Wagner in Saturday's game. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Karlsson wasn't penalized on the play that occurred in the neutral zone at 2:35 of the second period, while Wagner suffered an upper-body injury.

San Jose Sharks defenceman Erik Karlsson will have a hearing on Sunday with the NHL Department of Player Safety after an illegal check to the head on Los Angeles Kings forward Austin Wagner. 0:57

Karlsson will miss Sunday evening's game against the visiting Arizona Coyotes and a Dec. 27 home contest versus Anaheim.

No NHL games are scheduled Dec. 24-26.

Watch/listen to the NHL's explanation for suspending Karlsson:

