Sharks' Karlsson to sit 2 games for illegal check to head
San Jose Sharks defenceman Erik Karlsson will get an extended Christmas break after the NHL handed him a two-game suspension Sunday for an illegal check to the head against Los Angeles forward Austin Wagner in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss.
Kings forward Austin Wagner on receiving end of hit in Saturday's 3-2 OT victory
Karlsson wasn't penalized on the play that occurred in the neutral zone at 2:35 of the second period, while Wagner suffered an upper-body injury.
Karlsson will miss Sunday evening's game against the visiting Arizona Coyotes and a Dec. 27 home contest versus Anaheim.
No NHL games are scheduled Dec. 24-26.
Watch/listen to the NHL's explanation for suspending Karlsson:
