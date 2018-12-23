Sharks' Karlsson to sit 2 games for illegal check to head

San Jose Sharks defenceman Erik Karlsson will get an extended Christmas break after the NHL handed him a two-game suspension Sunday for an illegal check to the head of Los Angeles forward Austin Wagner in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss.

Karlsson wasn't penalized on the play that occurred in the neutral zone at 2:35 of the second period, while Wagner suffered an upper-body injury.

Karlsson will miss Sunday evening's game against the visiting Arizona Coyotes and a Dec. 27 home contest versus Anaheim.

No NHL games are scheduled Dec. 24-26.

