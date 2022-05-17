Flames' Lindholm battles Barkov, Bergeron for NHL's top defensive forward honour
Calgary Flames centre Elias Lindholm is a finalist for the Frank J. Selke Trophy as top defensive forward in the NHL along with Florida's Aleksander Barkov and Boston's Patrice Bergeron.
Winner of Selke Trophy will be announced later in Stanley Cup playoffs
Calgary Flames centre Elias Lindholm is one of three finalists for the Frank J. Selke Trophy.
The annual honour is presented to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game.
Florida Panthers centre Aleksander Barkov and Boston Bruins centre Patrice Bergeron are the other finalists.
Lindholm posted a plus-61 rating in 82 games and led all Calgary forwards in blocked shots and takeaways.
The winners of the NHL Awards will be revealed later in the post-season.
The three finalists for the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy will be unveiled Wednesday.
WATCH l Gaudreau's OT goal gives Flames series victory:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?