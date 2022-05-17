Flames' Lindholm battles Barkov, Bergeron for NHL's top defensive forward honour

Calgary Flames centre Elias Lindholm is one of three finalists for the Frank J. Selke Trophy.

The annual honour is presented to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game.

Florida Panthers centre Aleksander Barkov and Boston Bruins centre Patrice Bergeron are the other finalists.

Lindholm posted a plus-61 rating in 82 games and led all Calgary forwards in blocked shots and takeaways.

The winners of the NHL Awards will be revealed later in the post-season.

The three finalists for the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy will be unveiled Wednesday.

WATCH l Gaudreau's OT goal gives Flames series victory: