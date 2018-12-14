Morrissey scores in OT as Jets edge Oilers for 3rd straight win

Defenceman Josh Morrissey scored 41 seconds into overtime to lift the Winnipeg Jets to a 5-4 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.

Morrissey took a pass from Mark Scheifele and fired a high shot past goalie Cam Talbot for his fourth goal of the season.

The Jets have won three straight, while Edmonton's win streak ended at four games.

Scheifele, Mathieu Perreault, Nikolaj Ehlers and Patrik Laine also scored for Winnipeg. Dustin Byfuglien, Bryan Little and Blake Wheeler each contributed a pair of assists. Byfuglien has one goal and five assists in a three-game point streak.

Connor Hellebuyck made 22 saves for the Jets (20-9-2), who finished off a four-game homestand going 3-1-0. Talbot stopped 35 shots for the Oilers (17-12-3).

Ryan Spooner, Darnell Nurse, Jujhar Khaira and Alex Chiasson replied for the Oilers. Chiasson added one assist and Leon Draisaitl had a pair.