Morrissey scores in OT as Jets edge Oilers for 3rd straight win
Winnipeg defenceman ends back-and-forth battle 41 seconds into extra time
Defenceman Josh Morrissey scored 41 seconds into overtime to lift the Winnipeg Jets to a 5-4 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.
Morrissey took a pass from Mark Scheifele and fired a high shot past goalie Cam Talbot for his fourth goal of the season.
The Jets have won three straight, while Edmonton's win streak ended at four games.
Scheifele, Mathieu Perreault, Nikolaj Ehlers and Patrik Laine also scored for Winnipeg. Dustin Byfuglien, Bryan Little and Blake Wheeler each contributed a pair of assists. Byfuglien has one goal and five assists in a three-game point streak.
Connor Hellebuyck made 22 saves for the Jets (20-9-2), who finished off a four-game homestand going 3-1-0. Talbot stopped 35 shots for the Oilers (17-12-3).
Ryan Spooner, Darnell Nurse, Jujhar Khaira and Alex Chiasson replied for the Oilers. Chiasson added one assist and Leon Draisaitl had a pair.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.