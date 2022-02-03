Nugent-Hopkins scores 2 goals late to lead Oilers past Capitals
Washington played without Alex Ovechkin after he entered COVID-19 protocols
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins broke a tie with a short-handed goal with 4:03 remaining in the Edmonton Oilers' 5-3 victory over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night in the final game for both teams before the All-Star break.
Nugent-Hopkins added an empty-net goal with 1:05 remaining to wrap up the Oilers' fifth victory in six games.
Washington played without Alex Ovechkin after he entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Wednesday. The Russian star also will miss the All-Star Game.
Lars Eller, Conor Sheary and Evgeny Kuznetsov scored for Washington.
After allowing three goals and stopping just one shot, Ilya Samsonov was replaced by Pheonix Copley, who stopped 22 shots.
Draisaitl, heading to his third All-Star Game, scored 1:30seconds into the game. It was his 32nd goal, and the sixth in his last six games.
McDavid's 23rd goal, and the fourth in his last six games, gave Edmonton a 3-0 lead. He'll play in his fifth All-Star Game.
Eller scored for Washington at 7:36 of the first, and Sheary at 9:16 of the second. Kuznetsov, who'll be playing in his second All-Star Game, tied it at 3 at 2:48 of the third.
