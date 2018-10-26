Bouchard becomes youngest defenceman in Oilers history to score in win over Caps
Edmonton snaps 2-game losing skid
Evan Bouchard scored his first NHL goal and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers earned a 4-1 victory over the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals on Thursday.
Alex Chiasson and Connor McDavid also scored for the Oilers (4-3-1), who snapped a two-game losing skid. Cam Talbot made 31 saves in the victory.
Andre Burakovsky replied for the Capitals (4-3-2), who have lost two of their last three.
Edmonton got on the board first with a power-play goal with 3:32 left in the opening period when Bouchard scored on a shot from the point with Capitals goalie Braden Holtby screened on the play.
The rookie became the youngest defenceman in Oilers history to score a goal after turning 19 on Oct. 20.
The Oilers added to their lead midway through the second on a short-handed tally when Nugent-Hopkins picked off a pass, undressed Niklas Backstrom and beat Holtby for his third of the season.
9 NHL social media accounts we'd like to see ... in 90 seconds:
Washington got that goal back a couple of minutes later as Nic Dowd found Burakovsky alone at the side of the net and he put his first of the season past Talbot.
Edmonton made it 3-1 midway through the third when Chiasson picked the top corner on a long-range bomb, his third goal in the last two games.
A pregame ring ceremony for Alex Chiasson <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CapsOilers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CapsOilers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ALLCAPS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ALLCAPS</a> <a href="https://t.co/4ZlvHpJdsI">pic.twitter.com/4ZlvHpJdsI</a>—@Capitals
McDavid added an empty-netter to put the game away.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.