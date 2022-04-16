Smith's 39-save effort leads Oilers past Golden Knights, earn 2nd consecutive shutout win
Ceci, Foegele, Russell, Nugent-Hopkins all score in Edmonton victory
Mike Smith made 39 saves for his second consecutive shutout as the Edmonton Oilers earned a 4-0 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday in Edmonton.
Evander Kane had a goal and an assist for the Oilers (44-26-6) who are 14-3-2 in their last 19 games. Kris Russell, Cody Ceci and Warren Foegele also scored.
Logan Thompson made 32 saves for the Golden Knights (41-29-5), who have lost three of their last five.
Russell finally broke the scoreless deadlock for Edmonton 3:24 remaining in the first period. The veteran defenceman snuck in from the point and blasted a shot past Thompson for his first goal in 126 games.
It remained a one-goal game through 40 minutes, with Edmonton outshooting Vegas 26-25.
The Oilers made it 2-0 just 35 seconds into the third period as Ceci used a Jesse Puljujarvi screen to send a point shot past Thompson for his fifth of the season.
Edmonton extended its lead five minutes into the third as Foegele stole a puck from Alec Martinez at the Oilers blue line and took it all the way to the Vegas net to score his 12th of the campaign.
The Oilers kept on coming with a short-handed goal with 4:27 left in the third as Kane poked home his 17th after a great individual effort from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins got it to the net.
The Golden Knights return to the ice on Monday when they host to the New Jersey Devils. The Oilers are off until Wednesday, when they start a two-game trip in Dallas against the Stars.
