McDavid scores in overtime to lead Oilers out of slump in win over Golden Knights

Connor McDavid scored the winner 1:17 into overtime as the Edmonton Oilers broke out of their slump with a 4-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.

Warren Foegele, Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (10-8-0) who had lost five of their last seven overall and three straight at home.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins recorded three assists and McDavid notched another. Stuart Skinner stopped 31-of-34 shots.

Mark Stone, with two goals, and Keegan Kolesar responded for the Golden Knights (14-4-1) who have now lost three of their last four outings. Adin Hill made 19 saves in the loss.

Edmonton got the important first goal of the game 1:56 into the opening frame as Hill was able to make a stop on a Nugent-Hopkins shot before Foegele chipped in a backhand on the doorstep for his third goal in the last five games.

Vegas pulled even with less than four minutes remaining in the first as Shea Theodore floated a shot on net that went off the back of Kolesar's head and past a bewildered Skinner.

The Golden Knights surged ahead 4:09 into the second period when Stone was awarded a penalty shot after being checked on a break by Ryan Murray. Stone made no mistake on the opportunity, beating Skinner through the legs for his sixth of the season.

Connor McDavid plays overtime hero in Oilers victory over Golden Knights Duration 1:22 Connor McDavid scored the overtime winner in Edmonton's 4-3 win over Las Vegas.

Midway through the second period, Darnell Nurse sent it across to Draisaitl who waited for Hill and a defender to dive across in desperation before calmly depositing his 10th of the season into the net to tie the game.

Vegas came close to regaining the lead with 30 seconds left in the second on a short-handed two-on-one opportunity, but Skinner was able to make the stop on William Karlsson.

Edmonton moved in front on the power play just 38 seconds into the third period. Tyson Barrie kept the puck in Golden Knights territory, giving McDavid the chance to send the puck to Hyman for his ninth of the campaign.

With 8:27 left in the third, Draisaitl coughed it up in his own zone, leading to Stone using a screen to perfectly pick the top corner for his second of the game to knot the game at 3-3.

In overtime, McDavid danced around a defender and chipped a shot over Hill for his 16th of the season.

The first goal of the game has been key for both teams to this point. In their first 10 games at home this season, the Oilers had fallen behind 1-0 within the first six shots against seven times. Conversely, Edmonton was 6-1 when getting the first goal. The Knights came into the game having scored the first goal in 13 of their 18 games, with an 11-2 record when they did Vegas entered the game with an 8-1 road record.

The Golden Knights have an NHL-high nine players with 10 or more points. Playing just his fourth game since being called up from the AHL, Mattias Janmark started the game playing on McDavid's line. The Oilers were without a pair or key forwards in Kailer Yamamoto (undisclosed) and Evander Kane (wrist surgery) Vegas was missing the services of Nicolas Roy with what Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said was a "lower-body aggravation."