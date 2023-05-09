Oilers offence dries up in Game 3 blowout loss to Golden Knights

Jonathan Marchessault scored his first two goals of the playoffs for the Vegas Golden Knights in Monday's 5-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers to lead their playoff series two games to one.

Jack Eichel scored and had two assists for Vegas with teammates Zach Whitecloud and Chandler Stephenson each chipping in a goal.

Edmonton's Warren Foegele scored the first goal of the game before the Golden Knights countered with five.

Neither starting goalie made it to the end of the game. The Knights' Laurent Brossoit left in pain at 11:44 of the first period after turning away three of four shots.

Brossoit appeared to injure his left leg sliding across the crease. Adin Hill stopped all 25 shots he saw in relief.

Stuart Skinner was pulled for Jack Campbell in the second period when Vegas scored its fourth goal on 23 shots. Campbell made nine saves.

Game 4 of the best-of-seven Pacific Division final is Wednesday at Rogers Place followed by Friday's Game 5 in Las Vegas.

If required, Game 6 is Sunday in Edmonton and a Game 7 would be May 16 in Vegas.

The Golden Knights took the series opener 6-4 before falling 5-1 at home.

Skinner was removed from Game 4 of Edmonton's first-round series against the Los Angeles Kings.

The Oilers overcame a three-goal deficit to win in overtime with Campbell in net, but there was no similar comeback Monday.

Vegas vowed to spend more time playing even-strength, and not give Edmonton's vaunted power play running at 56 per cent the minutes it had in Game 2.

The Oilers went 0-for-2 with a man advantage in the game, while Vegas was 0-for-4

Edmonton centre Leon Draisaitl had been producing at a clip of 1.69 points per game until he was held off the scoresheet for the first time Monday.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid also didn't record a point for the first time since the series opener against L.A.

Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy wanted the puck on his players' sticks more than in Game 2, and the Knights obliged.

WATCH l Vegas' Brossoit has to be helped off ice after suffering injury:

Golden Knights goalie Brossoit leaves Game 3 with injury Duration 2:28 Vegas goalie Laurent Brossoit has to be helped off the ice after suffering an injury while stretching out for a rebound during the first period.

Vegas led 2-1 and outshot the hosts 15-7 after 20 minutes. The Knights scored three unanswered goals in the second period.

The Oilers got a goal overturned for goaltender interference, but Vegas struck again within 20 seconds of that challenge.

Nicolas Roy charged in from the wing and Stephenson converted the rebound at 17:13 of the second period.

Eichel beat Skinner far side with a wrist shot at 12:03, after Edmonton's Evan Bouchard fell in the neutral zone to give Eichel a lane.

That goal ended Skinner's night.

Vegas led 3-1 at 7:25 when Whitecloud skated to the faceoff circle to Skinner's left and wired a shot over the Edmonton goalie's glove.

The first period was penalty-free until the buzzer when Evander Kane was called for cross-checking Alex Pietrangelo.

Marchessault, who was the Knights' leading goal scorer in the regular season, ended his playoff drought in the first period.

He scored his second goal with 51 seconds left. Eichel carried the puck to the side of the crease and backhanded a pass to the slot for Marchessault to bury.

Oilers forward Zach Hyman was uncomfortable and played just a few shifts after his leg collided with Vegas defenceman Nicolas Hague's at 6:36.

Eichel and Marchessault combined at 4:44 to even the score 1-1. Eichel gloved a pop fly and dropped the puck beside the crease.

In the ensuing flurry, Marchessault wrapped the puck around Skinner's left pad.

Edmonton scored off the rush at 2:45 when Foegele at the Vegas crease redirected a Derek Ryan pass upstairs on Brossoit.