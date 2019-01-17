Chiasson stars in shootout as Oilers top Canucks

Alex Chiasson's shootout goal lifted the Edmonton Oilers to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night.

The shootout went into the fifth round before Chiasson scored.

Jujhar Khaira and Connor McDavid put up the Oilers' goals in regulation.

Edmonton (23-21-3) had not strung together two wins in a row since early December.

Brandon Sutter and Markus Granlund scored for Vancouver (21-21-6).

Jacob Markstrom had 28 saves for the Canucks and Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen stopped 20-of-22 shots.

Canucks trade Del Zotto for Schenn

The Anaheim Ducks have acquired defenceman Michael Del Zotto from the Vancouver Canucks for defenceman Luke Schenn and a 2019 seventh-round draft pick.

The teams announced the trade Wednesday night. The 28-year-old Del Zotto had a goal and three assists with the Canucks this season and has 54 goals and 161 assists over 10 NHL seasons.

Schenn, 29, had only played in eight games for Anaheim this season after signing with the Ducks as a free agent in July. He has 30 goals and 113 assists in 11 seasons.