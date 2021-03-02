Oilers' Alex Chiasson suspended 1 game for cross-checking Leafs' Jimmy Vesey
Incident occurred at end of Toronto's shutout win over Edmonton on Monday
Edmonton Oilers forward Alex Chiasson has been suspended for one game for cross-checking Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jimmy Vesey.
The incident occurred at the end of Toronto's 3-0 win at Edmonton on Monday night. Chiasson was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking.
Chiasson will forfeit $18,534 US in salary.
The Maple Leafs and the Oilers finish a three-game series Wednesday in Edmonton.
