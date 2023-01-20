Oilers strike down Lightning as Edmonton improves win streak to 5 games
Edmonton's Zach Hyman pots 2 goals in 5-3 home victory
Zach Hyman had a pair of goals as the Edmonton Oilers extended their winning streak to five games with a 5-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.
Ryan McLeod, Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid also scored for the Oilers (26-18-3), who have won their last two at home after losing six of the previous seven at Rogers Place.
Jack Campbell made 28 saves in his fifth consecutive start.
Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 29 shots.
Edmonton opened the scoring 6:13 into the opening frame when a Vincent Desharnais point shot was redirected in by McLeod for his seventh of the season. It was the third assist in five games for Desharnais, a 26-year-old rookie defenceman.
WATCH | McDavid scores the game winner goal in victory over Lightning
McDavid found Draisaitl all alone in front and he blasted home his 27th of the season at 3:17 of the first to double the lead. The assist extended McDavid's point streak to nine games and he now has at least a point in 26 of his last 27 games.
Hagel put the Lightning on the board 1:30 into the second period after he scored on a rebound from an Alex Killorn breakaway shot that went off the post.
Hyman quickly responded just under two minutes later as he sent a shot off the backboards that came right back to him in front and allowed him to give the Oilers a 3-1 advantage.
The Lightning tied the game 12:03 into the middle period as Victor Hedman sent a pretty pass ahead to Point and he was able to score his 27th up high past Campbell.
McDavid took it upon himself to restore Edmonton's lead 2:10 into the third period, dancing around defenceman Ian Cole and chipping it over Vasilevskiy in tight for his league-leading 39th.
With 2:12 remaining, Draisaitl fed Hyman for his second of the night into an empty net to seal the win.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?