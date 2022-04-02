McDavid scores in overtime to carry Oilers past Blues for 9th consecutive home win
Hyman also tallies twice to help Edmonton complete 3-0-0 homestand
Connor McDavid scored his second goal of the game in overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers their ninth consecutive home victory, a 6-5 decision against the St. Louis Blues on Friday.
Zach Hyman also tallied twice, Evander Kane collected one goal and two assists and Darnell Nurse also scored for the Oilers, who blew a three-goal lead before recovering. Mike Smith made 31 saves as Edmonton (39-25-5, 83 points) completed a 3-0-0 homestand.
Pavel Buchnevich scored twice while Robert Thomas and Ivan Barbashev both collected one goal and one assist and Brayden Schenn added a goal for the Blues (37-20-10, 84 points). Starting goalie Jordan Binnington was beaten four times on 13 shots before being pulled in favor of Ville Husso, who stopped 25 of the 27 shots he faced.
The Oilers stormed out to a 4-1, first-period lead. Hyman opened the scoring 1:50 into the game when he finished a pretty three-way passing play after a couple of Blues defensive-zone turnovers.
Buchnevich scored his first of the night at the 4:29 mark by burying a second chance. Hyman put the Oilers ahead again 30 second later when he stole the puck behind the net, cruised to the slot and buried a high wrist shot for his 24th of the campaign.
Kane's short-handed goal just past the midway point of the opening frame, his 16th of the year, made it a 3-1 game. McDavid then converted a rebound at 13:30, and Binnington was promptly pulled.
Nurse appeared to put the Oilers back on track when he notched his eighth of the season at 17:13 of the second period to make it a 5-3 game, but the Blues came back.
Buchnevich scored his second of the game, and career-best 23rd of the season, 2:06 into the third period, and Barbashev redirected a cross-ice pass at 8:36 for his 20th of the season to level the score.
