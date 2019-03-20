Schwartz scores hat trick as Blues throttle Oilers
St. Louis outshot Edmonton 42-16 in victory
Jaden Schwartz had three goals and an assist, David Perron added two goals and two assists, and the St. Louis Blues routed the Edmonton Oilers 7-2 on Tuesday night.
Schwartz scored once in each period for his fourth career hat trick and first since Oct. 18, 2017, against Chicago.
Alex Pietrangelo and Pat Maroon also scored for the Blues, who outshot Edmonton 42-16 and improved to 6-1-2 in their last nine home games against the Oilers.
St. Louis jumped out to a 4-0 lead before Edmonton scored twice late in the second period. The Blues added three goals in the third.
Schwartz opened the scoring at 11:41 of the first. He got the puck in the corner, skated into the left faceoff circle and lifted the puck from a bad angle over goalie Mikko Koskinen's glove.
Perron got an assist after his takeaway in the neutral zone started the play, extending his point streak to 16 games. Perron was playing his third game after missing 24 with an upper-body injury. He has 20 points in those 16 games. Pietrangelo scored his 13th goal 27 seconds into the second period. From the left side, Schwartz passed to a wide-open Pietrangelo in the slot. He skated in and faked to his right before going left and slipping the puck into the net.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.