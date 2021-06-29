Oilers sign forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to 8-year extension
Burnaby, B.C. native had 16 goals, 19 assists in 52 games this past season
The Edmonton Oilers have signed centre Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to an eight-year extension with an average annual value of $5.125 million US.
Nugent-Hopkins' previous deal for seven years and $42 million expired after this season.
The native of Burnaby, B.C., had 16 goals and 19 assists in 52 games this year.
Nugent-Hopkins finished third on the Oilers in power-play goals (nine) and fourth in power-play points (20) in the 2020–21 season.
We're keeping him. 😉<br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Oilers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Oilers</a> have signed Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to an eight-year contract extension with an AAV of 5.125 million. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetsGoOilers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetsGoOilers</a> <a href="https://t.co/pUyd9jk5qf">pic.twitter.com/pUyd9jk5qf</a>—@EdmontonOilers
The first overall pick by the Oilers in the 2011 NHL draft, Nugent-Hopkins has 478 points (185 goals and 293 assists) in 656 career games with Edmonton.
