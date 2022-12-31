McDavid eclipses 70 points on the season as Oilers' offence overpowers Kraken
Edmonton superstar racks up 1 goal, 4 assists to extend point-streak to 17 games
Connor McDavid had a goal and four assists, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Kraken 7-2 in Seattle on Friday night.
McDavid extended his point streak to 17 games, matching his career best. He has 16 goals and 21 assists during the stretch.
The Edmonton star leads the NHL with 72 points - 15 ahead of No. 2 Leon Draisaitl, who missed Friday's game for the Oilers with an unspecified injury.
Brandon Tanev and Daniel Sprong scored for Seattle in its third consecutive loss.
Edmonton grabbed control with four goals in the first half of the first period.
Hyman put the Oilers ahead to stay with a power-play goal at 2:44. It was his 16th of the season.
Kostin scored at 3:16, and Nurse slipped another shot past Phillipp Grubauer at 3:55. It was the second-fastest trio of goals to begin a game in the NHL this season, behind only Buffalo at 2:13.
Grubauer was replaced by Martin Jones, but Edmonton made it 4-0 when Jesse Puljujarvi scored his third goal of the season at 9:58.
Sprong got Seattle on the board 1:49 into the second. It was Sprong's 11th of the season.
But Kostin and Hyman scored again for the Oilers in the middle period. McDavid got his 40th assist of the season on Hyman's 17th goal.
McDavid closed it out when he scored his NHL-leading 32nd goal 10:43 into the third.
With files from CBC Sports
