Oilers sign veteran forward Scottie Upshall to PTO
34-year-old appeared in 63 games for Blues last season
The Edmonton Oilers signed free-agent forward Scottie Upshall to a professional tryout on Sunday.
Upshall, 34, appeared in 63 games for St. Louis last season, registering 19 points with seven goals.
The native of Fort McMurray, Alta., has played 759 career NHL games over 15 seasons with Nashville, Philadelphia, Arizona, Columbus, Florida and St. Louis.
Upshall has 285 career NHL points, including 138 goals, and 615 penalty minutes. He also appeared in 53 playoff games, posting 13 points with five goals.
Upshall has played for Canada internationally on four occasions, winning silver medals at the 2002 and 2003 world junior championships, as well as at the 2009 World Hockey Championship. He won gold with Canada's Under-18 program at the 2000 Four Nations Cup.
Upshall was originally drafted by Nashville in the first round, sixth overall, in 2002.
Comments
