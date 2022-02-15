Skinner's 1st shutout helps Oilers beat Sharks
Evander Kane was booed when he touched the puck in return to San Jose
Stuart Skinner made 20 saves in his first career shutout and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Monday night.
Former Shark Evander Kane returned to San Jose for the first time with the Oilers and was booed every time he touched the puck. He did not have a point but took four shots on goal.
"I've kind of moved on," Kane said before the game. "I'm happy where I'm at."
Added Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft: "I've been nothing but impressed with Evander Kane. I think he's single-minded in his purpose and that (was) to get a win tonight for the Edmonton Oilers."
The Oilers jumped ahead with two goals in the first period. Foegele tipped home his sixth of the season on Edmonton's first shot on goal. Nurse added his fifth goal just 1:05 later.
After a scoreless second period, McDavid scored his 24th early in the third, moving into a tie for second place in the NHL with 64 points.
The Oilers controlled the game, outshooting the Sharks 41-20. Both teams went 0 for 4 on the power play.
