Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
NHL

Oilers' McDavid becomes 6th NHL player to record 150 points in a season, 1st since Lemieux in 1995-96

Connor McDavid became the first player in 27 years to reach 150 points in a season when he had a goal and an assist in the first period of Edmonton's road game against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

Edmonton captain has 63 goals and 87 assists in 80 games

The Canadian Press ·
A male hockey player wearing white, blue and orange Edmonton Oilers jersey controls the puck. He's seen next to his team's bench and is watched by an opposition player in his left side.
Oilers centre Connor McDavid became just the sixth player ever to record 150 points in a season when he scored and added an assist in the first period of a road game against the Sharks on Saturday. (Godofredo A. Vásquez/The Associated Press)

Connor McDavid keeps raising the bar this season.

The Edmonton captain became the sixth player in NHL history to record 150 points in a season when he had a goal and an assist in the first period of the Oilers' game Saturday versus the San Jose Sharks.

McDavid has 63 goals and 87 assists in 80 games and is the first player to reach the 150-point plateau since Mario Lemieux of the Pittsburgh Penguins had 160 during the 1995-96 season.

The 26-year-old McDavid joins Phil Esposito (once), Wayne Gretzky (nine times), Mario Lemieux (four times), Bernie Nichols (once) and Steve Yzerman (once) on the list of players to reach the mark.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Account Holder

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now