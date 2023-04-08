Oilers' McDavid becomes 6th NHL player to record 150 points in a season, 1st since Lemieux in 1995-96
Connor McDavid became the first player in 27 years to reach 150 points in a season when he had a goal and an assist in the first period of Edmonton's road game against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.
Edmonton captain has 63 goals and 87 assists in 80 games
Connor McDavid keeps raising the bar this season.
The Edmonton captain became the sixth player in NHL history to record 150 points in a season when he had a goal and an assist in the first period of the Oilers' game Saturday versus the San Jose Sharks.
McDavid has 63 goals and 87 assists in 80 games and is the first player to reach the 150-point plateau since Mario Lemieux of the Pittsburgh Penguins had 160 during the 1995-96 season.
The 26-year-old McDavid joins Phil Esposito (once), Wayne Gretzky (nine times), Mario Lemieux (four times), Bernie Nichols (once) and Steve Yzerman (once) on the list of players to reach the mark.
Sixth player in <a href="https://twitter.com/NHL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NHL</a> history to hit 150 🫡 <a href="https://t.co/4Zzzh92tGU">pic.twitter.com/4Zzzh92tGU</a>—@EdmontonOilers
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?