Skip to Main Content
NHL

McDavid scores OT winner, extends point streak as Oilers top Sharks

Connor McDavid scored 31 seconds into overtime to extend his points streak to 14 games and the Edmonton Oilers rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win.

Centre scores 31 seconds into extra frame to give Edmonton 5th straight win

Josh Dubow · The Associated Press ·
Oilers' Connor McDavid scores in overtime against Sharks goalie James Reimer to give Edmonton a 2-1 win on Tuesday night in San Jose, Calif. (Tony Avelar/The Associated PRess)

Connor McDavid scored 31 seconds into overtime to extend his points streak to 14 games and the Edmonton Oilers rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tied it with a short-handed goal with 8:04 remaining in regulation before McDavid won it.

Mike Smith made a save early in overtime and sent the puck ahead for McDavid, who raced in on a breakaway and beat James Reimer for the winner. McDavid has 12 goals and 15 assists during his points streak.

The victory gave the Oilers a five-point lead over Vegas in the race for third place in the Pacific Division.

Smith made 31 saves for the Oilers.

Tomas Hertl scored a power-play goal in the first period but the Sharks were unable to hold onto the lead and lost their fourth straight. Reimer made 22 saves.

San Jose had a chance to add onto the lead with the power play midway through the third period. But the top unit failed to generate and then the second unit let the Oilers tie it when Nugent-Hopkins finished after pretty passes from Darnell Nurse and Zach Hyman set him up at the side of the net.

San Jose capitalized on a power play in the first period when Brent Burns set up Hertl for a one-timer from the circle. Hertl beat Smith for his 27th goal of the season.

The Oilers played without 50-goal scorer Leon Draisaitl, who sat out a day after he missed practice for what was called a "maintenance day." Draisaitl took part in an optional skate Tuesday morning but wasn't able to play in the game.

Draisaitl reached the 50-goal mark for the second time in his career on Sunday in Anaheim. He has a 12-game points streak with 12 goals and 10 assists in that span. His absence ends his streak of 354 consecutive outings that started on Oct. 24, 2017.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now