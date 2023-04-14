Oilers defeat Sharks, close regular season with franchise record-tying 9th straight win

Mattias Janmark scored a pair of goals, Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists and the Edmonton Oilers earned a franchise record-tying ninth straight win with a 5-2 victory over the visiting San Jose Sharks in their regular season finale on Thursday.

Evan Bouchard and Evander Kane also scored for the Oilers (50-23-9), who went 14-0-1 in their final 15 games. Stuart Skinner made 27 saves.

They also temporarily moved into first place in the Western Conference, awaiting the final result of Thursday night's game between the Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken.

If Vegas loses in regulation, Edmonton will take the conference and Pacific Division crown, in addition to having a first-round playoff matchup with the Winnipeg Jets.

It is the fourth time in club history that the Oilers hit the 50-win mark and first since they did so in 1987.

Oilers' Draisaitl sets up game winner against Sharks with incredible assist Duration 0:58 Leon Draisaitl's amazing no-look, behind-the-back pass to Evan Bouchard gives Edmonton a two-goal lead over San Jose and they go on to win by a final score of 5-2.

Noah Gregor and Steven Lorentz replied for the Sharks (22-44-16), who finished the campaign on a six-game losing skid. James Reimer stopped 31-of-36 shots.

Janmark opened the scoring 4:16 into the opening period when he cut in on net with a backhand shot that pinballed past Reimer.

Edmonton's lethal power play struck 6:56 into the first. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins feathered a pass through the crease to Draisaitl, who slammed home his 52nd goal of the campaign.

It was also Draisaitl's 32nd power-play goal of the season, just two back of the all-time record. Connor McDavid also picked up an assist on the play to extend his point streak to 16 games.

Gregor put the Sharks on the board midway through the first when he lifted a rebound over Skinner for his 10th of the season.

Bouchard restored the Oilers' two-goal edge 5:02 into the second period. Draisaitl made a magnificent no-look backhand pass to a charging Bouchard, who deposited his eighth of the year.

Janmark made it 4-1 with six minutes left in the middle frame. Derek Ryan sent Janmark in on a short-handed breakaway and he beat Reimer with a backhand through the legs for his tenth goal of the season.

It was Edmonton's league-leading 18th short-handed goal of the season.

San Jose hung around with a power-play goal with just over a minute to play in the second when Lorentz tipped home a Tomas Hertl shot for his 10th.

Draisaitl made another pretty pass with 4:05 remaining in the third period to set up Kane's 16th of the year.