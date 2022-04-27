McDavid's 4-point night helps Oilers defeat Penguins, clinch 2nd seed in Pacific Division

Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists to outduel Sidney Crosby, and the surging Edmonton Oilers rolled past the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Tuesday night to clinch second place in the Pacific Division.

McDavid pushed his point total to an NHL-best 122 by finishing off his 22nd career four-point game with a pretty shot from a tight angle 9:13 into the third period. His 44th goal gave the Oilers a three-goal lead.

Evander Kane scored his sixth goal in his last four games for Edmonton. Evan Bouchard, Zach Hyman and Zack Kassian also scored as the Oilers improved to 17-4-2 in their last 23 games. Mike Smith stopped 33 shots to win his ninth straight start.

Jeff Carter picked up his 19th goal for the Penguins, who fell to Edmonton at home in regulation for the first time since 2006. Crosby had five shots on goal but didn't record a point as Pittsburgh spent most of the night chasing after McDavid and an Oilers team that is heading to the playoffs on a tear.

WATCH l McDavid snipes 44th goal of season:

McDavid's snipes 44th goal from crazy angle Duration 0:59 Connor McDavid put up a goal and three assists in Edmonton's 5-1 win over the Penguins. 0:59

The Penguins are heading the other way. Casey DeSmith finished with 37 saves for Pittsburgh, which played its fifth straight game without injured All-Star goalie Tristan Jarry. The Penguins fell to 4-5-1 in their last 10 but remained in third place in the Metropolitan Division after Washington lost to the New York Islanders.

Pittsburgh and Edmonton both came in smarting after losing on Sunday to teams playing out the string. Columbus drilled the Oilers 5-2 while Pittsburgh lost 4-1 at Philadelphia.