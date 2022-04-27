McDavid's 4-point night helps Oilers defeat Penguins, clinch 2nd seed in Pacific Division
Edmonton captain scores 44th goal of season, collects 3 assists in 5-1 win
Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists to outduel Sidney Crosby, and the surging Edmonton Oilers rolled past the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Tuesday night to clinch second place in the Pacific Division.
Evander Kane scored his sixth goal in his last four games for Edmonton. Evan Bouchard, Zach Hyman and Zack Kassian also scored as the Oilers improved to 17-4-2 in their last 23 games. Mike Smith stopped 33 shots to win his ninth straight start.
Jeff Carter picked up his 19th goal for the Penguins, who fell to Edmonton at home in regulation for the first time since 2006. Crosby had five shots on goal but didn't record a point as Pittsburgh spent most of the night chasing after McDavid and an Oilers team that is heading to the playoffs on a tear.
WATCH l McDavid snipes 44th goal of season:
The Penguins are heading the other way. Casey DeSmith finished with 37 saves for Pittsburgh, which played its fifth straight game without injured All-Star goalie Tristan Jarry. The Penguins fell to 4-5-1 in their last 10 but remained in third place in the Metropolitan Division after Washington lost to the New York Islanders.
Pittsburgh and Edmonton both came in smarting after losing on Sunday to teams playing out the string. Columbus drilled the Oilers 5-2 while Pittsburgh lost 4-1 at Philadelphia.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?