McDavid, Hyman help Oilers snap Senators' 4-game win streak with victory in Ottawa
Edmonton duo each has goal, assist; Jack Campbell makes 26 saves in 6-3 win
Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman had a goal and an assist each to lead the Edmonton Oilers past the Ottawa Senators 6-3 on Saturday.
Brett Kulak had a pair of assists in the third period as the Oilers broke a 3-3 tie on their way to victory. Kulak made a great cross-ice pass into the Senators zone for Jesse Puljujarvi who beat Anton Forsberg in the Ottawa goal at 3:05 of the third period.
He then sent a pass in front that was literally chopped in by Derek Ryan 7:24. It was the Oilers second short-handed goal of the game.
Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers (30-18-5) while Jack Campbell had 26 saves.
Jake Sanderson, Claude Giroux and Erik Brannstrom scored for the Senators (24-24-3), who saw their four-game winning streak come to an end.
McDavid scored the only goal of the first period when he banked a shot from behind the goal line off Forsberg and in at 2:18.
WATCH | McDavid scores 42nd of season in Oilers' win over Senators:
The teams combined for five goals in the second period including two at even strength, a power-play goal and a short-handed goal on the same penalty, as well as a penalty shot marker.
The fun started with Sanderson sliding one along the ice past Campbell just 21 seconds into the period to tie the game 1-1. At 1:44, after being hooked by Alex DeBrincat, Hyman scored on his penalty shot to give the Oilers a 2-1 lead.
Just 17 seconds later though Giroux scored a power-play goal, and then at 17:58 Brannstrom scored his first goal in 121 games to tie the game 3-3 heading to the third period.
Saturday's game was the first of two regular-season meetings between the Senator and Oilers. The will meet again at Rogers Place in Edmonton on March 14. It's been more than a calendar year since the two played each other before Saturday. The Senators were 3-2 winners in overtime in Ottawa on Jan. 31, 2022. With his first period goal, McDavid extended his career-high road point streak to 17 games. Hyman reached the 300-point mark for his career with an assist on McDavid's goal. The Oilers were 1-4 on the power play. The Senators went 1-4.
The Senators host the Calgary Flames on Monday before travelling to New York to take on the Islanders Tuesday night.
The Oilers will wrap up a four-game trip in Montreal with a Super Bowl matinee against the Canadiens before heading home to face the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday.
