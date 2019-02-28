McDavid draws crowd in Ottawa as Oilers hand Sens 6th straight loss

The fans came to see Connor McDavid and he didn't disappoint, scoring a slick goal as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-2 on Thursday.

Sam Gagner, Colby Cave and Zack Kassian also scored for the Oilers (27-30-7), who won their first in three games. Mikko Koskinen made 35 saves.

Chris Tierney and Mark Borowiecki scored for the Senators as Craig Anderson stopped 22 shots in his ninth straight defeat. The loss was the Senators' (22-37-5) sixth straight.

The night marked the first home game since Mark Stone was traded, but thanks to McDavid the Senators had one of their biggest crowds of the season.

Edmonton was up two goals after two periods and took a 3-1 lead 1:46 into the third when Cave took advantage of a Christian Jaros giveaway for his second of the season.

Ottawa made it a one-goal game when Borowiecki scored his first of the season at the seven-minute mark, but Kassian iced it for the Oilers with an empty-net goal.