Oilers say defenceman Klefbom will sit out upcoming season with shoulder injury

Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland says defenceman Oscar Klefbom will miss the 2020-21 campaign after suffering a shoulder injury last season when he ranked fifth in the NHL in ice time.
Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland says defenceman Oscar Klefbom will miss the 2020-21 season after suffering a shoulder injury last season.
The team hopes Klefbom can return for the start of the 2021-22 season.
The Swedish native had five goals and 29 assists in 34 games last season.
Klefbom was fifth in ice time in the NHL last season, averaging 25 minutes 25 seconds per game.
The Oilers also announced forward Gaetan Haas will miss the start of training camp after being a close contact of a positive COVID-19 case in Switzerland earlier this month, pushing back his travel timeline.
The Oilers are scheduled to start training camp on Jan. 3. The season is slated to start Jan. 13.
