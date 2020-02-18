Oilers' Oscar Klefbom sidelined with shoulder injury

Oilers defenceman Oscar Klefbom has joined captain Connor McDavid on the sidelines.

Edmonton says Klefbom will be out of action for two to three weeks with a shoulder injury. The 26-year-old Swede has five goals and 28 assists in 59 games this season and is leading the team in ice time, averaging 25:36 minutes per game.

The Oilers announced Feb. 11 that McDavid will be out two to three weeks with a quad injury. Forward James Neil and defenceman Kris Russell are also injured.

The 23-year-old McDavid was second in the NHL in points with 81 going into Tuesday's play. He had 30 goals and 51 assists.

The Oilers host Boston on Wednesday.

WATCH | Josh Archibald hands Oilers 2nd victory of the weekend: